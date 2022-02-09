The size of Adele’s ring at the BRIT Awards has sparked engagement rumors.

At the BRIT Awards, Adele’s massive ring sparked engagement rumors.

Adele was the talk of the BRIT Awards in 2022.

The “Easy on Me” singer was the big winner at the annual ceremony, winning Artist of the Year among other awards.

Adele, on the other hand, sparked engagement rumors by wearing a massive Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring on her left hand, among her recent accolades and stunning performances.

Adele’s and Rich Paul’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Adele posed for photos on the red carpet while belting out “I Drink Wine” on stage and accepting her awards, and the pear-shaped giant sparkler was front and center.

Adele also wore 50 carat diamond earrings from the same designer.

Adele announced her BRIT Awards performance last week, and she ended the post with a message from her boyfriend.

She wrote, “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Adele and her sports agent beau first sparked romance rumors in July, when they attended an NBA Finals game together in Phoenix, and an eyewitness told ET that the pair “seemed very happy” together after the game.

In September, Adele and Paul made their Instagram debut.

They’ve been seen together on several dates since then.

Between 2018 and 2021, Adele was married to Simon Konecki.

Angelo, the couple’s 9-year-old son, is shared between the two ex-wives.

