The SKIMS Olympic Collection by Kim Kardashian is deserving of a gold medal in terms of comfort.

SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s clothing line, has released a limited-edition collection for female athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as you.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS has teamed up with Team USA once again to create a capsule collection for female athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The athletes at the 2021 Summer Games wore SKIMS sleepwear, loungewear, and underwear.

The limited edition was also made available to the general public, and it sold out in less than 24 hours.

SKIMS added even more items to the collection this time, including some ultra-soft Cozy-fabric pieces.

In a press release, Kim said, “Our collection of lounge and sleepwear was designed with these inspiring women in mind, and I’m so proud that Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be wearing SKIMS again during their downtime.”

With pieces from the limited edition SKIMS collection, you can show your support for your favorite athletes while also feeling super comfortable.

Here are a few of our favorites.

With the Cozy collection, the SKIMS team has re-imagined comfort.

This is the most comfortable, warm fabric I’ve ever worn, and it’s the ideal complement to the Olympic Capsule.

This could be your go-to robe for watching the Olympics.

Pair it with the equally plush drawstring joggers with an American flag and “Team USA” written on them if you like a set.

If you really want to go all out, add the Team USA bralette.

If you like white, you’ll want to check out the grey versions of all of these looks.

They’re just too adorable to pass up.

These socks are a great way to show your support for Team USA.

The official Paralympic agitos and the Team USA logo are knitted into them.

In addition to black, these socks are also available in tan, grey, and navy.

This Team USA t-shirt is available in four colors: grey, navy, white, and tan.

It’s warm enough to sleep in, and you can wear it out and about to show off your team spirit.

With the official Olympic rings embroidered on the top left, these wide-leg lounge pants are a sure winner.

The official logo is embroidered on these leggings…

