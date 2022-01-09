The’skin whisperer’ advises against washing your face every day, but people insist on doing so.

AN AESTHETICIAN has gone viral on TikTok after advising people not to wash their faces every day, sparking a heated debate.

Nicole Caroline, a self-described “skin whisperer” from Connecticut, advised users not to wash their faces first thing in the morning because it would disrupt natural oil production.

The video has over three million views and has sparked a heated debate among social media users.

“Unless you have acne,” Nicole advises, “do not wash your face in the morning.”

Nicole posted another video explaining why you shouldn’t wash your face twice a day after receiving numerous comments claiming her claims lacked credibility.

She claims that over-cleansing your skin can strip it of its natural barrier, which is necessary for having healthy, bouncy, and glowing skin.

Nicole claims that this is the first thing she changes in her clients’ routines 90% of the time.

She claims that this is not her opinion, but rather fact, which she has witnessed in action and at work.

People with oily skin, acne-prone skin, or those who sweat a lot at night or after going to the gym should always wash their faces with a cleanser, according to Nicole.

However, she added that it’s possible that the reason you have oily skin is because you’re stripping it and it’s compensating by overproducing oil.

She clarifies that when she said “do not wash your face,” she meant “rinse your skin with cold water first thing in the morning, but do not use a cleanser.”

Others were not convinced by Nicole’s claims, despite the fact that some users understood the science.

“Makes sense, kinda like over-washing your hair causes overproduction of oil,” one user wrote.

Thank you so much!”

“That is correct.

I stopped using a cleanser in the morning, and my skin has improved dramatically in just two weeks.

Another user commented, “By the way, I have oily skin.”

“I’m definitely not going to stop washing my face….,” one user said.

With the right cleanser, it’s a good idea.”

“I have oily skin,” another user exclaimed.

“I’m not going to pay attention to what you’re saying.”

“I wash it both morning and night,” a third person wrote.

I’m not going to stop.”

It’s important to keep in mind that everyone’s skin is different, so what works for one person might not work for another.

