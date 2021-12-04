The Skunk Gets Sprayed After Epic Group A Finals — See Who Got Unmasked!

*Warning: This post contains spoilers!

Season 6 of The Masked Singer is rapidly coming to a wild conclusion, with The Bull and The Skunk facing off in the Group A finals on Wednesday, delivering two incredible performances each.

The Bull and The Skunk both slayed their traditional solo performances this week.

Then they got to show off their vocal prowess in a duet with a special guest performer.

Despite The Skunk’s diva-level rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You)” and then a powerful duet with Michael Bolton — in which they performed Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” The Bull was named Group A champion.

The show’s panel of celebrity “detectives,” which included Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, made their final guesses before the reveal.

Unlike the rest of the season, Scherzinger’s final guess was correct, while Thicke had been correct from the beginning.

The Skunk was revealed to be none other than best-selling singer-songwriter Faith Evans after the traditional chants of “Take It Off” ended.

Evans spoke with ET on Wednesday about making it to the Group A finals and what it was like to put on shows that drew standing ovations time and time again.

She laughed as she said, “I was able to dust off the cobwebs because I haven’t sang in so long.”

“I’m always nervous when I have to watch myself because I’ve only seen one episode.”

But now I want to watch it again.”

Evans wore one of the season’s most beautiful and elegant costumes as The Skunk, and the singer said the anonymity and acting as a character helped her stage presence.

“I had a little more swag and, more importantly, a little more confidence.”

“On the other hand, it’s not easy to sing or move in my costume,” Evans admitted.

“However, I believe that walking out with the mask on gave me a little more swagger and hip-shaking.”

The Bull, on the other hand, was awe-inspiring.

