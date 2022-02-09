The SMASH performances of winners Adele and Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards 2022, as Emily Atack leaves the party with Strictly’s Graziano

Last night, ADELE was the big winner at The Brit Awards, taking home three awards and dedicating her Album of the Year award to her son Angelo.

The 30-year-old superstar fought back tears as she thanked her son for being so kind and gracious to her during her difficult split from her ex-husband Simon, whom she also thanked in her acceptance speech.

“This album was about all of our journeys, not just mine,” she explained.

Fans praised comedian Mo Gilligan for hosting this year’s award show, which he took over from Jack Whitehall, who had previously hosted the event.

After the show, there were some fantastic looking afterparties, with Emily Atack leaving one in a cab with Strictly hunk Graziano Di Prima.

Anne Marie had a minor mishap during her performance last night when she fell down a flight of stairs.

The star, on the other hand, has made light of the situation, explaining on Twitter that he “didn’t need my left ankle anyway.”

Despite her fall, Anne Marie rose to her feet and continued to perform for her fans.

Following the Brit Awards ceremony at the O2 Arena, celebrities poured out onto the streets after an eventful night of partying.

Laura, 36, and Emily Atack, 33, of Celebrity Juice, were among those seen leaving venues after a boozy night at the Brit Awards, where Adele made a triumphant return.

Emily was photographed giggling in the back of a taxi with Strictly star Graziano Di Prima after stealing the show on the red carpet earlier in the evening.

Laura was seen walking out of a party in a minidress while keeping her eyes on the ground.

Her hair was neatly styled as she walked across the street to catch a taxi to take her home.

Other celebrities, on the other hand, chose to leave their high-heeled shoes at the door of the celebrity-packed clubs.

Adele accepted a new gender-neutral Brit Award last night, declaring, “I love being a woman.”

The 33-year-old singer was named Artist of the Year, marking the first time male and female artists have competed for the same award.

The star appeared to take a swipe at the event’s new gender neutral categories as she took to the podium to accept her award, declaring, “I love being a female artist.”

“This one caught me completely off guard,” she said.

I’d like to express my gratitude in a big way…

