‘The Society,’ ‘Julie and the Phantoms,’ and ‘Cowboy Bebop’ are all Netflix shows that only lasted one season.

‘The Society,’ ‘Julie and the Phantoms,’ and ‘Cowboy Bebop’ are just a few of the Netflix shows that only lasted one season.

Over the years, Netflix has introduced viewers to a variety of unique TV shows, but not every original series is given the opportunity to continue its story after one season before being canceled.

When Julie and the Phantoms debuted on Netflix in September 2020, it quickly gained a cult following.

The musical comedy, which was based on the Brazilian television series Julie e os Fantasmas, followed a high school student who summoned the ghosts of three deceased musicians by accident.

The characters decided to collaborate in order to help each other achieve their goals and complete their unfinished tasks.

While fans awaited word on whether the show would be canceled or renewed, executive producers David Hoge and Dan Cross revealed that they had already begun brainstorming ideas for a second season.

“The ghosts would have a lot going on if we were lucky enough to get a second season,” Hoge and Cross told TVLine in September 2021.

“They’ve always wanted the world to hear their music.”

They want to connect with their audience, as Luke always says.

Whatever it takes to be remembered for their music, a number one album? A number one song?

However, as you can see at the very end, there are still plenty of roadblocks in their way.

And now it appears that an ‘obstacle’ has appeared in the inner circle.”

Netflix decided to cancel the series two months later, according to executive producer Kenny Ortega.

“Our [Julie and the Phantoms] family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our Fantoms all over the world for the incredible outpouring of love and support you have shown us since our premiere,” Ortega wrote on Instagram.

“We found out this week that Netflix will not renew our contract for another season.

Despite our sadness, we are proud of what we accomplished as a team and the family we created while creating Julie.”

“We hope you will continue to follow us as we progress in our work and careers,” he added.

All of you have a wonderful holiday season ahead of you.

Kenny, the Cast, Writers, Producers, Creatives, BC Crew, and our devoted [Netflix] Team!” Wishing you good health, love, and (hashtag)perfectharmony in all you pursue!

Julie and the Phantoms are a pair of phantoms.

