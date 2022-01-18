The Song “Behind That Locked Door,” written by George Harrison’s son, is about Bob Dylan, according to his father.

The Former Beatle’s Song “Behind That Locked Door,” according to George Harrison’s son, is about Bob Dylan.

Dhani Harrison, George Harrison’s son, assisted in the remastering of All Things Must Pass, the former Beatles’ album.

During an interview, he discussed his impressions of the album.

Dhani also revealed that “Behind That Locked Door,” one of the album’s songs, is about Bob Dylan.

George, on the other hand, connected the song to Dylan in a different way.

Dhani discussed his thoughts on All Things Must Pass in a 2021 interview with Guitar World.

“All Things Must Pass” is based on a time in George’s life when he was very dualistic, according to Dhani.

“It’s very dark, but some of it expresses some of the most exalted states of clarity.

That whole experience and that whole record is somewhere in the middle.”

“Dad had obviously built up so many songs after The Beatles,” Dhani said, adding that George wanted the song on All Things Must Pass to have the same type of “big arrangements” as Beatles songs like “I Am the Walrus” and “A Day in the Life.”

“They didn’t get their day in court, so he went big,” says the narrator.

George Harrison’s son claims that one of his father’s songs foreshadowed the future.

All Things Must Pass, according to Dhani, is a country record.

“All Things Must Pass,” Dhani said, “is the best country record of all time.”

“On ‘Behind That Locked Door,’ the Dylan song my father wrote, that great Pete Drake pedal steel.”

If I’ve ever heard a country hit, that’s it.”

George discussed “Behind That Locked Door” with Billboard in 2000, and he agreed with Dhani that the song could have been a country hit.

“I believe Bob’s Nashville Skyline period had a big influence on that,” George said.

“I actually wrote that the night before the [August] 1970 Isle of Wight Festival.”

One of George Harrison’s biggest songs has been fixed so that the synthesizer can be heard.

All Things Must Pass and Nashville Skyline are two of the best-selling albums of all time.

Commercially, one of them outperformed the other.

All Things Must Pass stayed at No. 1 for weeks.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent a total of 52 weeks on the chart.

Two of the album’s singles charted in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100:…

