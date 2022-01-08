The song “Whatcha Say” by Jason Derulo was inspired by his brother’s cheating.

Jason Derulo’s debut song “Whatcha Say” made him famous, and he explained in an interview that the song was inspired by a time when his brother cheated on him.

Derulo also explained why he and his producer chose to sample Imogen Heap’s music for “Whatcha Say,” which received a positive response from listeners in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Derulo explained why he chose to sample “Hide and Seek” in a 2009 interview with Digital Spy.

“My producer JR Rotem is a music lover, and I’m a music lover as well, so I’ll often go into a record store and pick up a CD I haven’t heard before,” Derulo revealed.

“One day, I brought Imogen Heap into JR, and we both loved it, so we started experimenting.”

My brother had just finished telling me his story.”

Derulo went on to explain how “Whatcha Say” was inspired by his brother’s life. “Basically, my brother called me one day and said, ‘I cheated on my girl, but I love her so much and I hope she’ll give me one more shot,'” Derulo said.

“I was so taken with his story that I just went into the studio and tried it out.”

The lyrics of “Whatcha Say,” according to Derulo, gave the song mass appeal.

“You know, people go through stuff like that every day,” he said, “which is why the song is so relatable.”

“However, she did return with my brother, and they’re now engaged, so it all worked out in the end.”

“Whatcha Say” went on to become a huge hit.

The song was on the Billboard Hot 100 for 32 weeks.

It topped the charts for a week.

It’d be Derulo’s only No. 1 single.

“Whatcha Say” was featured on Derulo’s self-titled debut album before he released “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” with BTS.

Jason Derulo climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and spent 34 weeks on the chart.

The song “Whatcha Say” was a smash hit…

