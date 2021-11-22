The songs ‘Kiss Me More’ by Doja Cat and SZA and ‘Prisoner’ by Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa both sample the same song.

“Kiss Me More,” a collaboration between Doja Cat and SZA, was a huge hit.

It samples the same song that Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa sampled in “Prisoner,” and the original song’s singer admitted in an interview that she thought she had “gone too far” with the classic 1980s hit.

Olivia Newton-John discussed the origins of one of her most famous songs with Entertainment Weekly.

“My manager at the time, Roger Davies, played it for me, and I knew it was a very catchy song!” she exclaimed.

“My producer, Jon Farrar, and I stayed fairly close to the demo, though he added some incredible guitars.”

“At the time, I had no idea it was written for [Rod Stewart],” she explained.

“One of these days, I’ll have to talk to him about it.”

The song in question was “Physical,” which was sampled by four pop stars from the 2010s and 2020s: Doja Cat, SZA, Cyrus, and Lipa.

Initially, Newton-John disliked “Physical.”

“I recorded it and then thought to myself, ‘Goodness, maybe I’ve gone too far!'” she said.

“It was a little more raunchy than I expected.”

“I called Roger and told him, ‘We have to pull this song!'” she recalled.

“‘It’s too late,’ he said.

“Oh, wow… um… yeah… OK… well, maybe we should do a video and it should be about exercise — yeah! That’s it! Let’s make it about working out!” I exclaimed, horrified.

Beyond its time on the charts, “Physical” had a big impact.

Both Cyrus and Lipa sampled it for their hit “Prisoner,” and Doja Cat and SZA sampled it for their hit “Kiss Me More.”

“Prisoner” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song reached number 54 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for a total of 12 weeks.

Plastic Hearts, the album that preceded it, was also a hit.

It reached No. 1 on the charts.

The song debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent 32 weeks on the chart.

Much more popular was “Kiss Me More.”

The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

3 to go…

