The Spice Girls are pressuring Victoria Beckham to join their global tour in 2023.

JUST WEEKS AFTER IT WAS REVEALED that the Spice Girls were in secret talks about a world tour in 2023, we can now reveal that the foursome are putting pressure on Victoria Beckham to join them.

Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Geri Halliwell were spotted arriving at the Mandeville Hotel in London’s Marylebone for a meeting last month, with Mel C calling in from the US via Zoom.

Sporty Spice has revealed that the ladies aren’t giving up hope of enticing Posh to join them.

“How can you be too busy for a Spice Girls reunion?” she questioned.

“It’s a fascinating topic of discussion.”

Victoria didn’t want to return to the stage, and we understand.

“I was in the same boat as you.

“It’s five or nothing,” I said, “and then I had a change of heart.”

“Victoria gave us her approval for the last tour,” Sporty continued.

“We’re hoping she’ll return to the stage at some point.”

That’s the ideal situation.

That’s the strategy.

“We’re working on her.”

There is a lot of emotional blackmail going on.

The performances in 2019 were outstanding.

“It got a great response.

We didn’t leave the United Kingdom and Ireland, and it’s a big, wide world out there.

We were fortunate enough to visit the United States, but we have never visited South America, Australia, or Southeast Asia, which is absurd.

“Hopefully, Victoria will feel as if she has been left out, and she will return.”

“Even if we do the shows, which we plan to do, we want to do more reunion shows when things are more secure.”

“Even if she decides not to join us, she is completely with us in terms of creativity.”

“Perhaps she’ll be waiting in the wings, but she’ll be dragged along.”

“I believe she found it too difficult to sit in the audience and watch.”

The band, who just celebrated their 25th anniversary, did their last world tour as a five-piece in 2007 and 2008.

Victoria, on the other hand, has been concentrating on her fashion business.

“The Spice Girls are bigger than any one member,” Sporty Spice said on the Zach Sang show in the United States.

“It’s its own thing.”

It’s a dream come true to be a part of it.”

We’re hoping they’ll be able to sway Posh’s arm…

