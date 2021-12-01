The Spider-Man: No Way Home score has been revealed.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home Score Is Out

After two massive trailers, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been given a rating.

The latest installment of Tom Holland’s Marvel superhero will be rated PG-13.

It received that rating due to “action violence sequences, some language, and brief suggestive comments,” according to Holland and the rest of the cast members prior to No Way Home.

All of the actors have stated that this installment of the Spider-Man franchise is darker than the previous two MCU films featuring the character.

All of these multiverse villains aren’t messing with Spider-Man this time, in the grand scheme of things.

It’s fairly common to see the hero with battle scars.

Holland’s character appears to be more than a little ruffled in multiple parts of the two trailers for No Way Home.

For a slightly older family film with this pedigree, some of the language will probably be pretty mature.

The current Spider-Man star spoke to TV Globo about the upcoming film’s darker elements.

“There are some very violent fight scenes in this film,” he said.

And it’s a different fighting style than we’ve seen before.

But you’ll see Spider-Man use his fists in a fight-or-flight situation.”

“You’re going to see a style of fighting like you’ve never seen in a Spider-Man film before,” Holland said during the trailer’s screening.

They planned these fights to surprise you, to put you on the defensive.

And we shot this one scene in particular, which is about a 35-beat fight scene between myself and one of the villains, over three or four days, and I remember my knuckles were all bloody and I was knackered, and we were fighting and fighting.

In all fairness, it was terrible; it was such a trying time; however, it’s so spectacular and overwhelming in the film that you’ve never seen Peter Parker quite like it.

I’m really looking forward to hearing what you guys have to say.”

The most recent No Way Home description is as follows:

Our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes now that his identity has been revealed…

