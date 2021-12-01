The Spider-Man: No Way Home Toy Provides a New Perspective on a Key Mystical Device

A New Look at a Key Mystical Device in Spider-Man: No Way Home Toy

A new Sideshow Collectibles Hot Toys figure provides a closer look at one of the mystical devices seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home trailers and promotional materials.

Pre-orders for toy figures based on comic book movies are frequently available from Sideshow, and they are always meticulously crafted with the finest details.

The Spider-Man (Battling Version) Movie Promo Edition Sixth Scale Collectible Figure features Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, based on his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The simple title of one of the items included with the Hot Toys figure is “The Box,” and it may play a key role in the Marvel film.

The Box is a square-shaped device with the Sanctum Santorum symbol on it.

Fans don’t know what The Box will be used for just yet, but after seeing the latest trailer for the Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures collaboration, we can make some educated guesses.

After Stephen Strange informs Peter Parker that the villains from other dimensions (Electro, Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard) are doomed to die in battle with Spider-Man, Peter is shown stealing The Box in an attempt to save them.

Unfortunately, another scene shows Doctor Strange reclaiming The Box while also forcing Peter’s spirit from Spider-Man’s body.

It’s safe to assume that The Box holds the key to Spider-Man rescuing his multiverse foes.

Pre-orders for the Hot Toys figure are available for (dollar)345, and it is expected to ship between January and March 2023.

The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed the return of Electro, Lizard, Green Goblin, and Sandman as villains from Sony’s previous Spider-Man film franchises, joining Doctor Octopus.

The only thing that was missing was confirmation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as former Spider-Man actors.

Their involvement has long been speculated, but fans will have to wait to see if they actually join the team…

