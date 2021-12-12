The Spider-Man Ride at Disneyland has yet to be ridden by Tom Holland.

At Disneyland, Tom Holland still hasn’t ridden the Spider-Man ride.

Many Marvel stars were on hand for the opening of Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure park in June, including Anthony Mackie, who introduced the park’s Captain America. Mackie must have had a good time because he returned to the park in August to ride some rides.

In fact, the actor used Instagram to post photos from the Web Slingers ride as well as a challenge to Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

When asked about Mackie’s taunts, Holland revealed that he hasn’t actually been on the new ride during a recent interview with Comicbookmovie.com.

“Listen, Anthony Mackie is one of my favorite actors.

If a Spider-Man/Captain America team-up is in the works, we should definitely make it happen.

He can brag about beating me on my own ride – which I haven’t actually ridden yet – but he has nothing until he has his own ride.

Holland joked, “He doesn’t have a leg to stand on.”

If you’re wondering where and when Avengers Campus takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Walt Disney Imagineering’s creative director, Brent Strong, recently revealed that the attraction is always in the present.

“First and foremost, you know, the mission to inspire and empower the next generation of heroes is so important that we’ve gathered heroes from all over space and time to help us with it.

And it is, as we’ll all discover in a few weeks when Loki is released, time is a lot more squishy than we think,” he explained.

“Trying to put a date on it can be difficult, but to us, Avengers Campus is here and now, right? We get to live in the moment with these heroes, and you’re a part of that story.”

Holland, on the other hand, is rumored to be part of a new Spider-Man trilogy for Sony.

