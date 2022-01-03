The [SPOILER] Is Actually Powering the Magical Madrigal House, According to a ‘Encanto’ Fan Theory

[SPOILER] Is Actually Powering the Magical Madrigal House, According to a ‘Encanto’ Fan Theory

Encanto is bursting at the seams with Disney magic in every way.

The Madrigal family possesses a variety of abilities, including the ability to bring their home to life through the use of this miracle.

Some viewers, however, are curious as to who or what is powering the house.

According to one plausible Encanto fan theory, the magical Madgrical home is powered by a single person.

It adds a lot of emotional depth to the film.

[Warning: This article contains Encanto spoilers.]

Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) is a young Colombian girl in Encanto.

The matriarch of the family is her Abuela Alma (voiced by Mara Cecilia Botero).

When they reach the age of majority, each member is given a magical gift from the miraculous candle, which grants them unique abilities.

Mirabel, on the other hand, is the only one who does not receive a gift.

“The allure of something or someone is the pleasing or exciting quality that they have,” according to the Collins Dictionary, which fits the Disney film’s narrative, characters, themes, and the Encanto house itself.

The film investigates what makes each person unique, and how it isn’t always obvious.

One Redditor shared a fan theory about the magical Madgrical house called Encanto.

According to this theory, Abuela Alma’s husband, Pablo, is the one who is responsible for the house’s miracle.

The Redditor’s logic is sound.

After Pedro’s death, the miracle overtakes the candle.

He ensured his family’s safety for future generations as a result of his sacrifice.

In Encanto, the Madrigal family is “extremely protective of the entire family,” as the film’s climax demonstrates.

As the house crumbles, Mirabel and her entire family are saved by the house’s last ounce of magic.

Each family member has a special relationship with Encanto’s house.

In the comments, one Redditor added to the theory by claiming that the audience sees Pedro wave in a flashback, just like the animated house does.

While Pedro may be physically absent, Disney assures viewers that he is always present in spirit, watching over his family.

His love lingers in the home, and it is this love that binds the family together.

Each one is magical in its own way.

On @DisneyPlus, you can watch Disney’s (hashtag)Encanto now. pic.twitter.comRCXbu5ml2C

Encanto has been nominated for the following awards:

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.