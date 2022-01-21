The Squid Game’s Future Has Been Revealed

The second season of Squid Game has been announced.

Take a look at what Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had to say about the cult hit.

UPDATE: The Korean survival drama will get a second season, according to Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, during an interview about the streamer’s fourth quarter 2021 earnings.

When asked about the show’s future, Sarandos responded, “Absolutely,” Variety reported.

“The universe of the Squid Game is only getting started.”

This news comes almost a month after creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that he was in talks with Netflix about a second and third season of Squid Game, teasing, “We will come to a conclusion any time soon,” in an interview with The Korea Times.

Prepare to sprint.

On Tuesday, November 2nd,

On September 9, AP Entertainment shared a red-carpet interview with Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk on Twitter, confirming that season two of the Netflix smash hit is in the works.

“For a second season, there’s been a lot of pressure, a lot of demand, and a lot of love.”

When asked, the writer/director said, “I almost feel like you leave us with no choice.”

“However, I will say that there will be a second season.”

It’s currently on my mind.

I’m currently working on a plan.

However, I believe it is too early to predict when and how this will occur.”

This news comes after Deadline reported that Netflix told investors in a company letter that on Oct.

“In the first four weeks, a mind-boggling 142 million member households around the world chose to watch the title.”

“The breadth of Squid Game’s popularity is truly amazing,” a Netflix spokesperson told E! News. However, don’t break out your tracksuits just yet, as a second season is in the works but not formally confirmed, according to a Netflix spokesperson.

Since its debut on the streaming service in September, the South Korean survival drama series has been a runaway success.

The binge-worthy series has since risen to the top of the ratings in 94 countries, including the United States.

Millions of TikTok video views, millions of memes, and even a recent Saturday Night Live parody starring Pete Davidson and Rami Malek have all resulted from an impressive and ever–growing fanbase.

For those who haven’t seen the show, it revolves around a group of strangers who are trying to pay off their debt.

