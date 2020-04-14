the staggered final in September? The unpredictable future of the program

The federal government’s choice to extend the arrest to a minimum up until May 11 has a very concrete effect on The Voice’s 2020 season, which might see its final and semi-final benefits held off to a later date.

Summary [Mis à jour le 14 avril 2020 à 16h59] While the 2020 season of The Voice was to finish with two benefits for the semi-finals as well as the last on Saturdays May 2 and 9, it probably will not be. In an aired speech program on April 13, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron acted the confinement at the very least till May 11, 2020, a decision that TF1 as well as the manufacturing of The Voice awaited before specifying what was prepared for the big end of the tele-hook. In a meeting with Le Parisien this weekend, Fabrice Bailly, director of programs and procurements for the TF1 group revealed that “The Voice needs a minimum of quality, we like to wait instead of to offer a degraded program. We currently have our candidates, our coaches, we are ready. If we do not have the possibility of making these 2 real-time broadcasts in May, following those currently videotaped, we will certainly hold off to a day where it will be feasible, based on sanitary care. When we can fire them, we will fire them. “For her part, train Lara Fabian said last week in the columns of the Parisian that” every little thing is put on hold as well as absolutely nothing is made a decision. We attempt to find solutions till September, we talk weekly. Nothing is omitted. “

All about The Voice 2020

Prior to even disclosing the program day, TF1 had actually introduced the names of the four instructors who will certainly have to make a decision between the skills of The Voice 2020. This year, a totally new train quartet is resting in the red elbow chairs of the show: Amel Bent, Lara Fabian, Pascal Obispo and also Marc Lavoine will certainly be the instructors for this ninth season. Nikos Aliagas, still on the helm of the singing competition along with Karine Ferri, additionally demonstrated her excitement. “These new trainers are excellent artists who have actually marked French tune. They are in line with the positive and also unifying worths of a program such as The Voice. And I am happy to welcome them,” he commented.

The victor of the most recent edition of The Voice was elected last June on TF1. Whitney won. Just 20 years old, Whitney created a sensation in The Voice. His personal trip had a wonderful impact on viewers. Affected by fibromyalgia, this trainee from Montpellier just feels good when she sings, due to the fact that it enables her to fail to remember the discomfort. The girl showed up for the very first time in episode 5 of The Voice season 8. During the blind auditions, she translated the title “Friends” by Marshmello and also Anne-Marie which made him the supports of Mika as well as Soprano. It was inevitably Mika that she chose to sign up with and with whom she shared the entire journey. She will hit the bull’s eye a number of times throughout the competition, especially for her cover of “I’ll always like you” by Whitney Houston, her idolizer to whom she owes her stage name, but likewise that of “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and also Bradley Cooper. At the end of the final, Whitney developed herself as the large victor with 37.9% of the general public vote.

Like all TF1 programs, The Voice is readily available for replay for seven days after the episode is transmitted. Don’t be also late to catch up. TF1 shows are offered for replay on the MyTF1.fr web site or on the replays tabs in your TV box. It’s the excellent chance not to miss out on any episode of The Voice competitors annually. Keep in mind additionally that the site is additionally filled with new video clips behind the scenes of the program to continue the experience.

TF1 had actually suggested at the start of the 2019 academic year The Voice Kids, the 6th version of the “youngsters” version of the competition. On October 25, 2019, Soan, 12, was chosen victor of the TV hook program for the youngest. Hardly ended up, the 2020 version is preparing for a broadcast set up for September 26 to November 14, 2020. On the court side, customers will certainly discover Patrick Fiori, Jenifer as well as Soprano. Amel Bent, however, has given way to Kendji Girac, that himself won The Voice in 2014.

The Voice– on the TV program every Saturday on TF1 at 9:05 p.m.