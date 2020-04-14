the staggered final in September? The unpredictable future of the program

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Entertainment Leave a comment 

The federal government’s choice to extend the arrest to a minimum up until May 11 has a very concrete effect on The Voice’s 2020 season, which might see its final and semi-final benefits held off to a later date.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *