The star comeback

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Entertainment Leave a comment 

Hardly any of the German car manufacturers are currently under such pressure as Daimler. The shining star not only has to deal with a microscopic stock market price, but also has to solve many internal problems. Even if the tasks seem daunting – the comeback should come sooner than some expect.

Hardly any of the German car manufacturers are currently under such pressure as Daimler. The shining star not only has to deal with a microscopic stock market price, but also has to solve many internal problems. Even if the tasks seem daunting – the comeback should come sooner than some expect.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *