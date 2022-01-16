The Star of ‘1883’ Dissects Brutal Death: ‘It Completely Changes Things’ (Exclusive)

Do not continue if you have not seen the most recent episode of 1883.

The cowboy must be said farewell.

It was a dramatic farewell for Ennis (played by Eric Nelsen), who agreed to help the Duttons and their herd find a new homestead in the latest episode of Paramount(plus)’s Yellowstone prequel, 1883, which debuted on Sunday.

During this time, Ennis developed an instant attraction to the Duttons’ eldest daughter, Elsa (Isabel May), and the two fell in love.

Unfortunately for the young couple, their honeymoon was cut short when Ennis was killed by a gunshot in the final minutes of the latest installment while attempting to protect Elsa and the others from a dangerous band of bandits.

It couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Ennis and Elsa took their relationship to the next level the day before his tragic death, consummating their whirlwind romance and even making plans to start a family together.

Ennis’ tense relationship with Elsa’s father, James (Tim McGraw), came to a head when he told the Dutton patriarch that he had to accept them as a couple or lose his daughter.

The immediate aftermath of Ennis’ death, on the other hand, will forever change Elsa, as viewers saw when she marched over the hill and fired point-blank shots at the bandit responsible for her love’s death.

“She’s completely stripped of her innocence from that moment forward, and she goes from a girl to a woman right there and then,” Nelsen told ET. “You’re not going to see Elsa like you saw her before going forward.”

Nelsen delves into Ennis’ death, his character’s brief but pivotal journey on the show, and whether he’ll return in any shape or form.

ET: Were you aware of your character’s fate when you signed on to 1883?

Not at first, Eric Nelsen.

Before I signed on, I had no idea what was going on; all I knew was that it was an epic story by Taylor Sheridan, a prequel to 1883, and that I had only read the first episode.

After that, I was cast, and we went through the entire process.

