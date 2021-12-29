The star of Harry Potter is unrecognizable 19 years after the film’s release – can you figure out who it is?

The star of Harry Potter is unrecognizable 19 years after the film’s release – but can you guess who it is?

THE STARS OF THE HARRY POTTER FILM SERIES have grown up in the twenty years since the first film was released.

One actor appears to have changed drastically since his role as the Dark Wizard in the franchise’s second installment, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Christian Coulson was one of three actors who played young Voldemort, and he was the first to portray a 16-year-old version of the evil character already up to mischief at Hogwarts.

When he first appeared in the Chamber of Secrets, he was 22 years old and had floppy hair.

Christian, now 43, is as dapper as ever, and has worked as an actor and director in New York since 2010.

He was born in Manchester and studied at Cambridge before beginning his acting career.

His other film credits include The Hours, and he has appeared in television shows such as Nashville, High Fidelity, and Mozart in the Jungle, among others.

Harry returns to Hogwarts for his second year in The Chamber of Secrets, which was released in 2002, but a mysterious Chamber of Secrets has been opened at the school.

Bloody messages can be found strewn about the corridors.

The basilisk, an evil creature, is terrorizing the school.

Following the discovery that Voldemort had previously opened the chamber, Harry, Ron, and Hermione figure out how to get inside.

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, the real-life nephew of Ralph Fiennes, who plays the infamous villain in the Harry Potter films, is another actor who could play a young Voldemort.

He played the creepy eleven-year-old in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince when he was still an orphan living in an orphanage with no knowledge of the wizarding world.

Hero, now 21, has continued to act, most recently in the film After, in which he made use of his good looks.

Finally, Frank Dillane, the third young Voldemort star, is still acting, most recently in Fear The Walking Dead.

The actor returned in the Deathly Hallows and later appeared as the 16-year-old baddie in the Half-Blood Prince.

Frank has matured into a heartthrob, but he has stated that he will never forget his humble beginnings.

“It’s funny,” the star, whose father portrays Stannis Baratheon in Game of Thrones, said to Radio Times in 2016.

Whatever I do, Tom Riddle will always be associated with me!

“It was fantastic to play such a fantastic role, but it was only a brief scene.”

“I didn’t spend that much time in the movie.”

