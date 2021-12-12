The star of Hawkeye “begged” Marvel to be a part of Rogers The Musical.

Hawkeye’s star pleaded with Marvel to be a part of Rogers the Musical.

There are only two episodes left of Hawkeye, and fans are eager to see how Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld)’s story unfolds.

The new Disney(plus) series has a lot to love, and Rogers: The Musical, a Broadway show based on the life of Steve Rogers, has been a big hit with fans.

Clint takes his kids to see the show in Hawkeye’s first episode, which includes the instant classic “Save the City,” which features many of your favorite Avengers singing and dancing, and one Hawkeye star who desperately wanted to join in the fun.

Fra Fee, who plays Kazimierz Kazimerczak AKA Kazi, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his musical ambitions recently.

Fee revealed, “I pleaded with them to let me be a part of Rogers: The Musical.”

“I was desperate, so I said, ‘Just let me start at the back, put an alien costume on me, and I’ll sing the tenor line.’

So, of course, I was envious of everyone who was able to participate.

‘This is genius,’ I thought as I read it in the script.

But who knows, maybe when it comes to Broadway, I’ll do the actual musical.”

Marc Shaiman (composer, lyricist) and Scott Wittman (lyricist), best known for writing the music and lyrics for Hairspray, recently spoke with ComicBook.com about why Ant-Man was included in the song despite not being present during the Battle of New York.

They also mentioned that they would like to write more music for Marvel during the conversation.

“It would be fantastic,” Shaiman said.

“Of course, we’d be thrilled.

I mean, I’m sure a lot of other songwriters would agree, so let’s get started.

Yes.

I’m sure a full-fledged musical has already been created on TikTok.

As a result, it’d be fantastic.

And the Marvel Universe, not to mention the multiple universes, is enormous.

“Oh my God,” he continued, “I actually know things about Marvel now.”

I’m hoping no other multi-universe songwriting teams are working on this.

Yes.

“Who’s on that program?” Wittman joked. “We might have to send someone after them.”

On Disney(plus), you can now watch the first four episodes of Hawkeye.

Hawkeye Star “Begged” Marvel to be Involved With Rogers The Musical