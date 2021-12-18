The Star of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Reveals the Show’s Beginnings

The Star of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Reveals the Show’s Beginning

The six-season run of Power ended in 2020, but the story lives on in a number of spinoffs.

Tommy Egan, the late and great James St. John’s former best friend and business partner, is the protagonist of Power Book IV: Force.

But, according to Joseph Sikora, when does it start?

Tommy was on his way to California for a new start at the end of Power.

Viewers were under the impression that his spinoff would begin there.

The starting point became murky after he reappeared in Power Book II: Ghost.

Thankfully, Sikora clarified the situation.

He was talking to fans on Instagram after sharing a promo photo for the show when he was asked when the show would start.

“Right after Tommy leaves Tariq in the graveyard,” he replied.

In case you missed it, Tommy swore off Tariq for killing James and assisting Tasha St. John at the end of Power Book II: Ghost Season 1.

Patrick manages to elude capture.

He then turned away, declaring that he would never see Tariq again.

This is a face we haven’t seen in a while.

50 Cent Says There’s One Big Difference Between ‘Power Book IV: Force’ and the Other Spinoffs

Despite the trailer’s warnings, Tommy is now on his way to Chicago.

According to Deadline, Chicago was supposed to be a pit stop “to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades,” but it “turns into a maze of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried.”

“One step leads to another, and Tommy soon finds himself immersed in Chicago’s drug trade, sandwiched between the city’s two most powerful gangs,” the statement continues.

“Tommy straddles the race divide in a city divided by race, eventually becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but also has the power to watch them crumble.”

Tommy takes advantage of his status as an outsider by breaking and rewriting local rules in his quest to become Chicago’s most powerful drug dealer.”

During a live chat on Instagram, Sikora elaborated on what’s to come.

“You can expect a lot more of the same from Tommy on the show,” he said, “but he’s got nothing.”

So keep in mind that he had nothing when he left New York.

He took a bunch of stuff with him when he left New York.

