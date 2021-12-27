Tom Riley, star of ‘The Nevers,’ talks about the relationship between Augie and Penance.

Tom Riley, the star of ‘The Nevers,’ talks about Augie and Penance’s relationship.

Augie and Penance’s romance is discussed by Tom Riley, star of ‘The Nevers.’

When fans last saw Augie Bidlow and Penance Adair, they were in a tense situation.

With everything that’s gone on with Amalia True and the Galanthi, things are only going to get more complicated for the two of them.

The second half of Season 1 is expected to air in the spring or summer of 2022.

Tom Riley, who plays Augie, went on to explain why he thinks Augie chose Amalia over Penance, as well as how he hopes the potential couple works things out in the future.

In the mid-season finale of The Nevers, Augie agrees to help Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) locate the Galanthi.

When Penance (Ann Skelly) arrives for the job, she says she’ll try to save Maladie (Amy Manson) from being executed publicly.

Augie chooses Amalia over Penance when it comes to choosing a partner.

This could put a halt to their budding romance.

Riley told The Wrap that he hopes the two will sit down for an interview and discuss why Augie made that decision.

“Obviously, things have changed a little bit – potentially.”

I’m hoping he gets a chance to explain himself and their relationship progresses from a superficial ‘We’re both obsessed with things that other people aren’t obsessed with, isn’t that exciting?’ to a deeper understanding of who they are and how they might move forward together.’

Augie’s older sister, Lavinia (Olivia Williams), is constantly bullying him.

He is gaining confidence now that he has the ability to see through the eyes of birds and has found a purpose.

Riley believes Augie chose Amalia to demonstrate that he can stand on his own two feet.

“It was a chance to show some backbone,” the actor said to The Wrap.

“As he mentioned, he’s been practicing with the birds.

He recognizes that he is required for Amalia’s mission, but he is unable to accept Penance’s.”

Riley continued, “I also thought it was the more intriguing option.”

“It’s just to show that he’s not going to follow the wind for the first time,” she says.

Augie and Penance are on the verge of an epic romance as long as Amalia and the Galanthi’s larger, world-saving mission doesn’t get in the way….

Infosurhoy provides a quick update on the entertainment world.