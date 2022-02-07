The star sign of Kylie Jenner’s newborn is revealed, and the horoscope predicts whether the baby will get along with Stormi Webster.

The star sign of Kylie Jenner’s newborn is revealed, and the horoscope predicts whether or not the child will get along with Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner announced over the weekend that she and Travis Scott had welcomed their second child.

Despite the fact that she has yet to reveal the baby’s name, she has revealed that she is expecting a son on February 2, 2022.

The makeup mogul’s son, like Stormi, was born in the first week of February, making him an Aquarius.

Stormi’s fourth birthday fell one day before the birth of her younger brother.

Kylie and Travis are in for a wild ride in their relationship because both of their siblings are Aquarius.

“A double dose of Aquarian energy might sound good at first – but that may not be the case,” according to Tarot.com.

“Both will argue that people should be free to think how they want, but you’ll probably have a hard time allowing each other to have your own thoughts.”

“This could indicate that you aspire to make the world a better place in your own unique way.

“Respect for your unique abilities is essential to your happiness and sanity.”

“From time to time, the two of you are going to fight.

Having two strong leaders in the pecking order is bound to create some obstacles on the way to the top.

“The good news is that your odd friendship is likely to last into adulthood – and you may discover that you’re more alike than you ever suspected.”

For the latest news and updates, visit our Kylie Jenner live blog…

According to Tarot.com, the new member of the Jenner-Scott clan will be dubbed a “total original” when he grows up.

“You are a sophisticated and fiercely independent individual if you were born on February 2!”

“Everyone is awestruck by your intelligence, beauty, and bravery.”

You have the power to enthrall an entire room… and you are well aware of it.

“Remember to be humble and kind; otherwise, your lack of self-awareness will lead to bigger issues later on, such as loneliness or intimacy issues.”

“Be proud of your bravery, but don’t be afraid to be emotional open and vulnerable at times.”

The 24-year-old mother took to Instagram on Sunday, just days after giving birth, to share the exciting news and post the first photo of her baby.

Stormi, the beauty billionaire’s daughter, is seen holding her new sibling’s tiny hand in the black-and-white photo.

She confirmed she had a boy with a blue heart and revealed his birth date in the caption as February 2, 2022.

The baby’s birthday, 020222, is also significant, as some believe the repeating number is significant…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.