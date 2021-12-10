The Star Wars Eclipse Has Been Revealed

Star Wars Eclipse, a new Star Wars game from Quantic Dream, a developer best known for PlayStation exclusives like Detroit Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond Two Souls, was announced today at The Game Awards.

Unlike these games, however, this one will not be a PlayStation exclusive.

Because it’s not being published by PlayStation, it’ll be available on multiple platforms.

Quantic Dream also released a cinematic trailer to accompany the announcement, giving us our first look at Star Wars Eclipse.

As you may be aware, this game was leaked earlier this year, removing some of the sting from this announcement; however, no one expected the game to be revealed at The Game Awards, or even this soon in general.

“Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars Eclipse is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in a variety of ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games,” according to the game’s official pitch.

You can see the trailer for yourself below:

There’s no word on when Star Wars Eclipse will be released or which platforms it will be available on at the time of publication.

We’ll make sure to update the story if anything changes.

Quantic Dream does state, however, that the game is still in early development, which means it won’t be out anytime soon.

