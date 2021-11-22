The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Funko Pop 5-Pack is now available for purchase.

The Funko Pop 5-Pack Exclusive Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now available.

Funko Pop 5-Packs had a big weekend this past weekend.

In addition to The Year of the Shield Captain America: Through the Ages, Funko also released a 5-Pack based on the Disney(plus) animated series The Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo are among the characters in the pack.

The poses are identical to the Bad Batch Pops that Funko released in May for Star Wars Day, with the exception that these versions do not wear helmets.

Pre-orders are now available (exclusively) at GameStop for (dollar)49.99, with a December 15th release date.

While you’re at it, look into the Funko Pops for another Star Wars Disney(plus) series, The Book of Boba Fett.

On December 29th, Disney(plus) will air The Book of Boba Fett.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Bad Batch, it follows the Bad Batch’s elite and experimental clones as they navigate a rapidly changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone War (first introduced in The Clone Wars).

Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who are genetically distinct from their Clone Army brothers – each have a singular exceptional skill that makes them extremely effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

As they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose in the post-Clone War era, they will embark on dangerous mercenary missions.

Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) serve as executive producers, with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) serving as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) serving as producer.

Rau is also supervising director, and Corbett is the head writer.

Disney(plus) is now streaming the first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

It’s available to watch online.

