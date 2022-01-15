The Stars of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Suggest a Spinoff Series

The Cast of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Teases a Possible Spinoff Series

The third season of AMC(plus)’s fantasy-romance series A Discovery of Witches will be the final season.

However, some of the show’s stars have expressed interest in having their characters’ stories continued in a spinoff show.

Steven Cree, who plays the vampire Gallowglass, is one of them.

In a behind-the-scenes tour, the cast of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ previews Season 3

A Discovery of Witches is based on Deborah Harkness’s best-selling trilogy of novels.

Each season follows the events of a different book, with the third season, which is currently airing, set to bring the series to a close.

However, some members of the cast do not appear to be ready to say goodbye to their characters.

Cree, who played Gallowglass on Outlander, told Digital Spy that he’d be interested in learning more about him between the 16th century and now.

“I’d be 100% up for more Gallowglass – I’m not sure if Sky has the rights to do that, though!” he said, referring to the show’s UK broadcaster.

He continued, “Gallowglass is a fantastic character.”

“It’s like playing two different characters because in season 2 he’s a rock ‘n’ roll vampire in the Elizabethan era, and in season 3 he’s a motorbiker vampire in a completely different mindset.”

The actor went on to say that there was “huge scope for the different stories of those missing years and the future,” adding that he thought there was “huge scope for the different stories of those missing years and the future.”

Harkness has been hard at work on more books in her All Souls series since the success of the first trilogy.

In a 2019 tweet, she stated that one of those books will most likely be about Gallowglass.

And she’s already written a fourth book about the vampire Marcus (Edward Bluemel) and his girlfriend Phoebe (Adelle Leonce) from A Discovery of Witches.

The song is called Time’s Convert.

There hasn’t been any word on whether or not that book will be adapted.

However, Leonce has stated that she would be willing to reprise her role as Phoebe if…

