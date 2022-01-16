The Stars of Bachelor Nation Who Have Dated: Untangling the Web

Untangling the Web of Bachelor Nation’s Stars Who Have Dated

Clare Crawley is the latest Bachelor Nation star to offer a second chance to one of their rejected suitors.

Consider all of the off-screen romances.

There’s no need for roses, hot tubs, or helicopters!

While many people join the Bachelor franchise in the hopes of finding love on television, there have been a few leads and contestants who have met—and sometimes reconnected with—their people after the cameras stopped rolling on ABC.

If you don’t succeed the first time, try again off-camera.

Just months after season 17 BacheloretteKatie Thurston revealed she was dating one of her eliminated suitors after her breakup with Blake Moynes, her predecessor Clare Crawley appears to be following in her footsteps.

But Katie and Clare aren’t the only celebrities who give a second chance to one of their contestants after the champagne glasses have been put away.

Over the years, Bachelor Nation has had its fair share of off-screen romances.

Yes, it appears that some singles don’t even need to watch Bachelor in Paradise to find true love.

Just ask Chris Lambton, who was supposed to be the Bachelor before meeting his future wife, or Kaitlyn Bristowe, whose romance with fiancé Jason Tartick started after a podcast interview, and those are just a couple of non-Neil Lane proposals.

Consider all of the Bachelor Nation couples who tied the knot after the cameras stopped rolling:

Is Clare the latest franchise leader to give a rematch to one of their eliminated contestants?

The season 16 Bachelorette had Bachelor Nation speculating that she was dating Blake, the hairstylist she rejected in the second week of her brief stint handing out roses, months after her split from ex-fiancé Dale Moss.

Clare captioned her Instagram post in early January, “Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories.”

Indy, you were absolutely stunning and exactly what my soul required.”

