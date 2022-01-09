The stars of ‘Home Town,’ Ben and Erin Napier, have a relationship timeline.

Long before they started appearing on HGTV, Ben and Erin Napier had a love story worthy of a television show.

When the Home Town stars were both students at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi, they met.

In December 2004, the couple started dating and quickly realized they had found The One.

“On December 7, 2004, [Ben] and I met in our college yearbook room to discuss the feature story we were writing about him,” Erin recalled in December 2019 via Instagram.

“I was the design editor at the time, and I’d been noticing him for two years, always the center of attention, everyone’s best friend, and my biggest crush.”

The photos for the yearbook were taken on December 8.

We had our first date on December 9, and he met my mother.

On December 10th, we went to Mason Park to see the Christmas lights.

We decided on December 13 that we would marry someday.

Maybe it sounds insane to you.

But it all makes sense to me.”

In September 2007, Ben and Erin got engaged, and in November 2008, they married.

Following their home renovation, the couple caught the attention of HGTV, which offered them a show.

The renovations in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, are featured in the show Home Town, which premiered in January 2016.

Helen and Mae, the TV personalities’ daughters, were born in January 2018 and May 2021, respectively, in the midst of their success.

Parenthood, on the other hand, brought with it the wrath of internet trolls.

In January 2021, Erin told Us Weekly exclusively, “I usually get a rude comment from someone, and I can look at their profile and see this is a mother with children.”

“This is yet another woman attacking me as a mother or a woman.”

‘You would never speak to me in this manner in person,’ I like to start with.

Why do you think it’s OK to do it here?

And this little corner of the internet belongs to me, so you’re not welcome here any longer.’… Anytime someone feels like they can be rude on my social media account, I’d like to let them know that this isn’t an acceptable way to communicate, and they’re no longer welcome here, so I block them.”

Despite the doubters, Ben and Erin have never given up hope.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.