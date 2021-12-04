The stars of I’m A Celeb have an emotional reunion after three days away from the castle, and viewers of the show have the same complaint.

Viewers of I’m A Celeb have expressed their dissatisfaction with the stars’ emotional reunion after three days away from the castle.

After the campmates returned to the castle after three days away, I’m A Celeb viewers were perplexed by the contestants’ “fake” reunion.

Storm Arwen wreaked havoc on the production facilities in North Wales, forcing the series to cancel scheduled trips to the castle.

ITV viewers finally saw the campmates reunite on Wednesday’s episode, after they were forced to leave the castle for a short time.

Fans, on the other hand, were quick to point out that, despite only knowing each other for a week, the contestants were being overly friendly.

“They’re all being incredibly fake,” one skeptic wrote.

“Everyone in the castle is fake best friends b****cks,” said another.

“Frankie’s phony smile,” a third wrote.

“Is everyone being super friendly on purpose? (hashtag)ImACeleb,” someone else wondered.

Ant and Dec revealed the shocking haul of drugs seized from the I’m A Celeb campmates shortly after their emotional reunion.

The celebs attempted to smuggle items into Gwrych Castle with a tray of goodies that included Vaseline, apples, boiled sweets, fake tan, and a brooch.

“What they attempted to smuggle in is genuine,” Ant insisted.

“Where were they quarantining?” Dec joked.

“Don’t be silly, it was Boots,” Ant said quickly.

Naughty Boy was rumbled at the start of the series for attempting to bring in cooking spices, so the attempt shouldn’t come as a surprise.

While they were unable to return the treats to camp, Louise Minchin and Frankie Bridge revealed how they ate chocolate during their three days outside the castle.

Louise, a former BBC star, couldn’t resist the Snickers she found in her bag, while Frankie ate Cadbury’s Fruit and Nut.

Danny Miller insisted on refusing all treats and living on rations while sleeping on the floor.

Storm Arwen wreaked havoc on the celebs, forcing them to be dragged out of quarantine and back into cottages.

Ant and Dec recently revealed how the show was forced to go off the air after the Welsh castle where the series is filmed was battered by wind and rain.

They were “just gutted” after their show was cancelled for the first time in its history, they said from Ant’s cottage in North Wales.

The production team’s marquees and tents were ripped apart by the high winds, with Gwrych Castle being the only building unaffected.

“We got a call on Friday afternoon to come into site ASAP as we…,” the pair said of their bosses ordering them to come into the castle on Friday afternoon.

