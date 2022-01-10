The stars of ‘Succession,’ Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook, both won big at the Golden Globes in 2022.

Season 3 of Succession ended nearly a month ago, but fans are still raving about the HBO show — and rightly so.

The series’ third installment featured the same high-octane drama, suspense, and comedy that propelled it to fame.

Succession even won a couple of Golden Globes in 2022 thanks to performances by stars like Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook.

The 2022 Golden Globes were unlike any other awards show before it, with honors being given out in a private ceremony.

Because the event was not broadcast, fans of the nominated projects were unable to watch and cheer them on.

The categories and winners were announced online without the traditional speeches and red carpet appearances.

Despite the change of pace, the Golden Globes proved to be an exciting time for a number of films and series.

Two of the cast members of Succession won big this year: Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook.

That’s right, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on its Golden Globes website that Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook, who star in the show Succession, both won acting awards.

Strong won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his role as Kendall Roy on HBO’s show.

This development is unlikely to surprise viewers of Succession.

After all, Strong’s commitment to capturing Kendall’s plight is palpable both on and off screen.

For her portrayal of Shiv, Snook was also awarded Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

Kendall’s sister has a different presence in Succession, but she’s equally enthralling.

Her final moments of Season 3 were undoubtedly sufficient to persuade a panel of judges to award her the trophy.

In addition, Kieran Culkin was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

The Roy siblings, on the other hand, did not completely dominate the acting categories this year.

Culkin might get his chance to shine next season.

Meanwhile, the entire cast of Succession has yet another compelling reason to…

