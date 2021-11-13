The Statutes

On November 5th,

NBC announced on December 12 that the original Law

The Dick Wolf-created show, which will air on the Peacock Network on Thursday nights, will be in its twenty-first season.

The police procedural, which first aired in 1990, is both a fan favorite and the creator’s favorite.

“There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” says showrunner Wolf, who created the flagship series as well as its hit spinoffs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: SVU.

“This is my property.”

According to NBC, the original series will pick up where the drama left off in 2010, focusing on “the cops who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

It’s currently unknown whether beloved cast members Chris Noth, Sam Waterston, and others will return to the show, but we do know that Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan has signed on as a police officer.

We’re hoping NBC releases more casting news faster than we can say “Dun, Dun” because the premiere date is set for early 2022.

The show appears to be a priority for NBC, as Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, stated in September: “Law appears to be a priority for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.”

This is fantastic news for both NBC and television fans everywhere.”

Catch up on past seasons of Law while we wait for more information about the revival.

