The Story Behind Samuel L Jackson’s Iconic “Jurassic Park” Line

How Did Samuel L Jackson’s Iconic “Jurassic Park” Line Come From Total Panic?

Samuel L Jackson is a legendary actor who understands how to sell a line of dialogue.

There isn’t another actor on the planet who says “motherf***er” in the same way he does.

Jackson starred in Jurassic Park and delivers yet another memorable line that has stayed with audiences to this day.

The line was inspired by a panic attack, according to Jurassic Park writer David Koepp.

In the original Jurassic Park, Jackson plays John “Ray” Arnold, a minor character.

He portrays a computer systems chief engineer.

Arnold is in charge of the theme park’s rides, dinosaur enclosures, and other important services.

In the original Jurassic Park, Arnold unfortunately perishes during the chaotic dinosaur outbreak.

Arnold is trapped in the control room due to a series of events.

He’s been tasked with rebooting all of the park’s computers.

Arnold’s severed arm is later shown in the maintenance shed, but this is the last time fans see him.

Koepp was interviewed by the ReelBlend podcast to discuss Jurassic Park and other behind-the-scenes stories.

They discussed Jackson’s character, who isn’t given much screen time in the film.

He does, however, get to say the now-iconic line, “Hold onto your butts!” Koepp based the line on something Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis said while working on another project.

“One is a very simple line, it’s only four words,” Koepp said. “But I like how it came to be in the movie in the sense that people liked it.”

“When I was writing Jurassic Park, I was finishing Death Becomes Her, and we had an ending that was really disastrous at first, thanks to one of those horrible test screenings where they almost kill you.”

“So we’d gone out very quickly to shoot a new ending for the movie, but there was little time before the movie came out, so we were in the dailies of the reshoots, and there was no way to redo the reshoots,” Koepp continued.

“This was it, this had to work,” Koepp concluded.

“And as the lights went down in the dailies, Bob Zemeckis said, ‘Hold onto your butts.’ I happened to be working on the script at the time, and I was like, ‘Oh, I love that.’ I immediately went back and typed it into the script, and…

