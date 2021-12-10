The Story of Dean Miller’s Baby on ‘Station 19’ — Pruitt Arike Miller — Everything You Need to Know

The Story of Dean Miller’s Baby on ‘Station 19’ — Pruitt Arike Miller — The Recap You Need

This season of ABC’s Station 19 brought Dean Miller’s (Okieriete Onaodowan) baby to the fore, but viewers hadn’t seen her since season 3.

Fans of Pruitt Arike Miller (Janai Kaylani) looking for a recap need look no further.

Here’s a refresher on what happened to her mother and why Dean’s parents should not have custody.

Pruitt Arike Miller was born to Dean Miller and JJ Lau (Brenda Song) in Station 19 Season 3 Episode 6.

During an intense blizzard, Captain Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval) assisted JJ in giving birth.

Pruitt informed his daughter, Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), that his testicular cancer had spread and that he only had six months to live during the same episode.

JJ leaves the baby with Dean in the following Station 19 Season 3 episodes, insisting that she won’t be a good mother.

When Captain Pruitt arrived to assist Dean with the baby, the firefighter chose the name Pruitt Arike Miller for the child.

Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss) later moved in with Dean to assist with the child.

When someone claims they aren’t obsessed with (hashtag)Station19pic.twitter.comUNxLhxksYb (hashtag)Station19pic.twitter.comUNxLhxksYb (hashtag)Station19pic.twitter.comUNx

Okieriete Onaodowan (Dean Miller) from ‘Station 19′ has already begun work on a new TV show.

The reason Dean Miller’s parents didn’t want to see his baby, Pruitt, was revealed in Station 19 Season 3 Episode 10.

Dean revealed details about his parents during a conversation with grief counselor Diane Lewis (Tracie Thoms).

Pru’s middle name, Arike, comes from his mother’s Nigerian tribe, he explained to Diane and Vic.

That is why, in November,

Dean’s father, Bill Miller (Jeffrey D Sams), addressed Pru by her middle name, Arike, in episode 18.

Then he revealed that his mother, Ifeya Miller (Barbara Eve Harris), refused to meet Pru because they had a “baby out of wedlock.” He disappointed his parents, who cut him off financially and emotionally.

Dean also mentioned that when he became a firefighter, his mother felt betrayed and humiliated.

Miranda insists in the Station 19 Season 5 Episode 7 trailer that she does not want to take Pru away from her grandparents.

Ben, on the other hand, is adamant that Dean wanted his daughter to be raised by them.

After seeing the trailer, fans were quick to comment on Dean’s parents’ role in Pru’s upbringing.

Okieriete’ Oak’ Onaodowan of ‘Station 19’ shared a fan’s hate message…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.