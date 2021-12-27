The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, Royal Exchange Theatre, review: In a dark rom-com, Kylie meets Ceilidh.

David Greig’s wild adventure is a strange, super-fun supernatural story with gorgeous music.

In this fantastical tale based on Scottish Border ballads, a clever young woman has just such a demonic encounter on a chilly midwinter night.

In 2011, David Greig’s wild adventure, an occult romantic comedy written in verse and co-created with director Wils Wilson, toured pubs.

Debbie Hannan’s revival conjures some of the ease and intimacy found in the embracing circle of Machester’s Royal Exchange, which is alternately warm and glowing as a cosy fireside and perilously impassioned, licked by tongues of infernal flame.

It’s untidy a lot of the time, but when it meanders through the woods, its rich, strange storytelling is a dark delight.

Prudencia Hart (a witty Joanne Thomson) is a scholar who specializes in Scottish folklore, particularly depictions of the afterlife.

When she and her fellow delegates are snowed in at a conference near Kelso, she seeks refuge at a pub lock-in where they’re promoting a “Folk Nite” (a spelling that makes bookish Prudencia shudder).

But, terrified of bad Bob Dylan impersonators and karaoke, she braves the elements in search of a BandB. Instead, she’s led to Hell, where she discovers the secrets of her own heart for the first time.

The show reels through Michael John McCarthy’s gorgeous compositions, in which traditional melodies collide with jukebox hits, gleefully performed by a company of six.

Ceilidh meets Kylie when Prudencia, played by Thomson, sings a steamy rendition of “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” to Paul Tinto’s shaggy-legged Devil, who favors gleaming stilettos and scarlet faux fur.

And, after stumbling into an eerie, abandoned housing estate, she runs into a ghostly young mother who tries to entice her with promises of vodka and cigarettes while singing a hauntingly beautiful ballad about heartbreak and desertion.

When Prudencia is trapped in Hell, Max Johns’ scruffy pub carpet and dolls’ house town are replaced by necromantic symbols and imprisoning rods of red-hot light; chase scenes and erotic clinches are given soaring, high-stakes dynamism by the use of a swing.

A scene in which a hen party arrives at a pub, the revelers squawking in a harpy-like manner.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, Royal Exchange Theatre, review: Kylie meets ceilidh in a dark rom-com