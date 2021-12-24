The strangest Royal Family Christmas customs have been revealed, including why the Queen WEIGHS every visitor.

Every family has its own unique Christmas traditions, whether it’s dressing up in matching festive PJs for the entire day or opening all of their presents at the crack of dawn.

The Royals are no exception, despite being one of the most well-known families in the world… though this year’s traditions may differ slightly.

As the UK battles rapidly rising cases of the Omicron variant, Her Majesty, 95, has been forced to postpone her annual trip to Sandringham, Norfolk.

For the second year in a row, the monarch will be based at Windsor Castle.

On Christmas Eve, however, the Royal Family usually travels to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to spend the holiday season together.

Fabulous looks at some of the Royal Family’s more unusual Christmas traditions, from WEIGHING every guest before and after their Christmas lunch to the corgis’ personalised menu.

In previous years, our relatives have shown up whenever they feel like it on Christmas Day.

When you’re a Royal, however, it all depends on your family’s status.

In an interview with Wales Online in 2014, royal author Brian Hoey revealed that a week before the celebrations, members of the family are given a specific time to arrive.

“Those family members who have been invited to spend the holiday with the Queen and Prince Philip are told in what order they must arrive at Sandringham, the Queen’s Norfolk estate, and at exactly what time by the Crown Equerry, who organizes all transportation,” he said.

“Due to the nature of royal protocol, everything is organized according to precedence and seniority, with the most junior and least important arriving first and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge [and their children]arriving last.”

We usually spend the entire Christmas Eve telling the kids that they can’t open any presents early, but after learning this interesting fact about the Royal Family, we might reconsider.

The Royals exchange gifts as a nod to their German heritage, according to royal expert Robert Jobson, because Queen Victoria’s husband Albert began the tradition after their wedding in 1841.

“Royals have done it every year since,” he said to the Express.

The Queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren finish decorating the 20-foot Christmas tree in the White Drawing Room on Christmas Eve, when the whole family is together.

“Presents will be opened that day at tea time, as the royals continue to follow the German tradition of…

