Tom Holland and Zendaya’s ‘Strong’ Relationship: They’re ‘In It for the Long Run’

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship is stronger than ever, according to a source in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Zendaya and Tom are in the best place they could be right now,” the source says of the former Disney star, 25, and the Uncharted actor, who is also 25.

“Making their relationship public has made them even stronger and more confident in their relationship.”

The couple’s romance was confirmed earlier this year when they were photographed kissing in July.

“Zendaya and Tom started out as great friends and stayed that way for a long time before things got romantic,” a source told Us at the time.

“They both push each other and counterbalance each other.”

The twosome have appeared on the red carpet together several times in recent weeks to promote their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland reprises his role as the titular superhero in the film, while Zendaya plays MJ.

“They’re still in the honeymoon phase and want to spend every moment together,” the first insider adds. “This works out great because they’ve been doing so much shooting, traveling, and press together.”

“He adores her, and she thinks he’s incredibly intelligent and funny.”

The couple’s friends are also supportive of the relationship, according to the source, and they are confident that it will last.

“They seem to be in it together for the long haul,” says the insider.

Amy Pascal, the executive producer of Spider-Man: Homecoming, revealed earlier this month that she had warned the two not to date each other before they began filming in 2016.

(They also co-starred in Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.)

“When we first cast them, I took Tom and Zendaya aside and gave each of them a lecture,” Pascal, 63, told The New York Times.

“Don’t go there — don’t even think about it.”

“Make every effort not to.”

When Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone starred in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, the producer said she gave them the same piece of advice.

From 2011 to 2015, the former couple, who met while filming the first film, were together.

“It can just make things more complicated, you know?” Pascal added.

“And they’ve all turned their backs on me.”

The Netherlands are a country in Europe.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Inside Tom Holland and Zendaya’s ‘Strong’ Relationship: They’re ‘In It for the Long Haul’