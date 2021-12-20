The Style Game of Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is On Point

Your daily dose of fashion gratitude has arrived, and we’re praising and applauding Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is unquestionably one of the world’s most stylish women.

We can always count on the former Quantico star to wear something bright and feminine, as she is constantly flaunting outfits that push the fashion envelope.

The actress has consistently outdone herself, providing Us with all of the style inspiration we could ever want.

Chopra Jonas has covered all of her fashion bases, from groundbreaking floral frocks with asymmetrical hemlines to draped and elegant minidresses and bold color-blocking.

She even dabbles in tomboy looks now and then, opting for a bodysuit here and there.

It just goes to show that there’s something to be said for mixing up your style a little.

Continue scrolling to see some of her most recent and best-dressed looks.

Then go ahead and add some color to your closet.

We’re sending praise and appreciation to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is easily one of the world’s chicest stars.

We can always count on the former Quantico lead to wear something bright and feminine, as she is constantly flaunting outfits that push the fashion envelope.

The actress has consistently outdone herself, providing Us with all of the style inspiration we could ever want.

Chopra Jonas is covering all of her fashion bases, from groundbreaking floral frocks with asymmetrical hemlines to draped and elegant minidresses and bold color-blocking.

She even switches things up now and then, opting for a surprise tomboy look here and a bodysuit there.

It just goes to show that mixing up your look can be beneficial.

Keep scrolling to see some of her best and most recent fashion moments.

Then go ahead and add some color to your closet.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Style Game Is On-Point