The sun god: Ravi Shankar for the hundredth

Vor fifty years ago, the “Rolling Stone” published a collection of interviews that had appeared in the magazine since 1967. Between the conversations – exclusively with British and American rock greats from Eric Clapton to Chuck Berry – one was deliberately placed, which the journalist Sue Clark had had with Ravi Shankar. The classic sitar player from India’s spiritual capital, Varanasi, was considered the guru of an entire generation of musicians in those wondrous hippie days – against his will, but by no means through no fault of his own.

The success at gigantic festivals in Monterey, Woodstock or in New York’s Madison Square Garden helped him to gain popularity, which even put his spectacular performances with Yehudi Menuhin or with André Previn and the London Symphony Orchestra in the shade. But even if his first name Ravi in ​​ancient Indian Sanskrit means sun and Shankar is considered the variant of the name of the main Hindu god Shiva, the veneration he received so profusely remained suspect throughout his life.

Ravi Shankar deliberately preceded his autobiography with a chapter on the position of a guru in Indian culture. From a western point of view, it almost reads like a warning to hastily trust a spiritual teacher. And if you consider the consequences of a lifelong dependency relationship and at least five years of study with eight-hour exercises daily, you can understand that even sincere volunteers like George Harrison of the Beatles did their sitar exercises after being used in “Norwegian Wood” on the album “Rubber Soul” from 1965 did not pursue much further.

Ravi Shankar was rather relaxed about the friendly takeover of Eastern music by young musicians in Europe and America. He had no objection to nothing and no one. After all, there can be no police order to only play classical Indian music on the sitar. In his own music, however, he adhered primarily to the principles of Hindu raga music and, as an accomplished improviser, he never took up Western instruments in addition to the sitar. Even the works for western-style ensembles, such as his concerti for sitar and orchestra, which were so impressively performed by London orchestras with André Previn or Zubin Mehta, are based on traditional ragas.

In his solo parts, he did not leave the stylistics of Indian improvisation art with its differently subdivided tone steps and its canon of various rhythm patterns. Performances with other soloists, whether they were classical performers like Menuhin or jazz musicians like Bud Shank, resulted in a sovereign coexistence rather than a leveling fusion. He wanted pure music and he didn’t like “Indian cocktails” he once said. If you want to hear what this fantastic music sounds like, you can listen to it on the “Ravi Shankar Edition” in a 5-CD box with recordings of classic ragas, legendary duos with Yehudi Menuhin and the sitar concerts that are held at Warner Classics on Ravi Shankar’s hundredth birthday this Tuesday.