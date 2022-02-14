The Super Bowl Date Night of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in 2022 is Deserving of a Trophy

The 2022 Super Bowl Date Night of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Deserves a Trophy

During Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were seen on a date.

A night out with the parents

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were among the many celebrities who attended Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 5.

the thirteenth

Joe, 32, shared several photos and videos from inside the stadium on his Instagram Stories, as well as a cute video of him and Sophie driving to the game.

Sophie, 25, took to Instagram Stories ahead of the match to show off the Eminem t-shirt she wore on the big day.

“I heard there’s a football game today at the concert,” she wrote, referring to the game’s star-studded halftime show, which included the Detroit rapper alongside Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, and others.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige are some of the most well-known rappers in the world.

Joe made an appearance at Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew in Century City Park, which was hosted by ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports the night before the big game.

Kygo surprised the crowd by bringing out the singer and the rest of DNCE on stage to perform their hit songs “Cake by the Ocean,” “Dancing Feet,” and others.

Joe and Sophie, who are expecting their first child, Willa, in July 2020, confirmed their relationship in early 2017 and married two years later.

In an interview with Elle UK, the Games of Thrones actress said she and the musician hit it off right away on their first date.

Sophie said in March 2020, “I expected him to show up with security and everything.”

“I expected him to be a jerk.”

The best part was that he didn’t bring any security with him.

I recall us two spending only a few minutes on the dance floor before finding a quiet spot in the far corner and talking.”

Kanye “Ye” West, Charlize Theron, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Tobey Maguire, Beyoncé, and Matt Damon were among the other celebrities who attended the Super Bowl.

Continue reading to find out who else was at the big game.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s 2022 Super Bowl Date Night Deserves a Trophy