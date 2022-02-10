The Super Bowl Million Dollar Experience at Wynn Nightlife and Shaq’s Fun House makes its debut.

Wynn Nightlife and Shaq’s Fun House Debut Million-Dollar Super Bowl Experience

Prepare for the ultimate Super Bowl experience by starting the games now.

Shaquille O’Neal will host a star-studded event to kick off the big game weekend on Friday, February 11, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

And, in true Shaq fashion, the party will be massive.

Shaq’s Fun House and Medium Rare are teaming up with Wynn Nightlife to bring the magic of Las Vegas to Los Angeles with a special VIP Mezzanine. Presented by renowned brands XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club, Wynn’s VIP tables will include bottle service with a dedicated server and unbeatable views of the main stage for the buzzworthy musical line-up.

As if that weren’t enough, Shaq’s Fun House and Wynn Nightlife are introducing Shaq’s Big Game Weekend Million Dollar Experience, the ultimate VIP package.

Fly into Los Angeles on a domestic private jet with up to 12 people on board.

Arrive in style in a fleet of Rolls Royce Phantoms via a special Wynn expedited entrance and enjoy the show from the luxury of lounge seating on stage, complete with private security and a concierge host.

It doesn’t get much better than unlimited bottles of Brut champagne and spirits. Go big and then return home on the private jet.

“It’s always great to return to my favorite city, Los Angeles,” O’Neal said, “and I couldn’t be more excited to kick off the biggest weekend in sports with our most outrageous edition of Shaq’s Fun House to date.”

“Get ready to see performances by Lil Wayne, Zedd, and Diplo, as well as a full carnival and a true taste of LA with food provided by some of the city’s best restaurants, thanks to the help of my friends at FTX.”

You have my word, Los Angeles, that Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX will be our 4th championship together!”

While Shaq’s Fun House will feature some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, it will also be open to the general public.

You don’t want to miss this opportunity.

