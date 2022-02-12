The Suspected Killers of Run-DMC Get a Trial Date

Jam Master Jay, the influential Run-DMC DJ, is nearing a resolution nearly two decades after his death.

Authorities arrested two men in November 2021 and charged them with the death of the DJ.

Jam Master Jay’s alleged assailants will now stand trial.

Jam Master Jay's alleged killers will stand trial nearly 20 years after he was murdered.

The two men could face a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The two men accused of killing the beloved Run DMC DJ are Ronald Washington, 56, and Karl Jordan, Jr., 36, according to investigators.

On September 1, a two-week trial will begin.

Jury selection is expected to begin in September.

The trial will be pushed back to February 2023 if there are any coronavirus (COVID-19)-related issues.

According to MadameNoire, “the defendants allegedly committed the cold-blooded murder of Jason Mizell [Jam Master Jay], a brazen act that has finally caught up with them thanks to the dedicated detectives, agents, and prosecutors who never gave up on this case.”

The heinous murder is thought to have been the result of a failed drug deal.

According to reports, the hip-hop legend bought a large amount of cocaine to be sold in Maryland by Washington and Jordan, Jr. and other drug dealers.

Things took a turn after Jay informed Jordan Jr. that Washington would no longer be a part of the deal.

Washington allegedly had a grudge against Maryland drug dealers, which is why Jay is said to have fired him.

As a result, the two men devised a plan to assassinate each other.

On October 1, Jay was allegedly ambushed in his Hollis Queens recording studio.

Jordan, Jr. is accused of shooting Jam Master Jay in the head and another person in the studio, Uriel “Tony” Rincon, in the leg on June 30, 2002.

Several theories about Jay’s death circulated, but most of his associates were taken aback and couldn’t fathom why anyone would want to harm him.

Investigators eventually discovered that he owed the IRS hundreds of thousands of dollars and had turned to drug dealing to make ends meet.

