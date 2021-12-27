The Sussexes’ eventful year has been revealed: ten milestones in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new life in Los Angeles.

The Sussexes’ eventful year has been revealed, with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marking ten major milestones in their new life in Los Angeles.

In the year 2021, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had their fair share of surprises.

The royal couple has dropped bombshell after bombshell in the last year, providing us with enough jaw-dropping moments to last a lifetime.

Despite establishing a new life in sunny LA, they’ve managed to stay in the spotlight.

So here are ten major milestones for the Sussexes in 2021, ranging from outrageous television moments to becoming parents for the second time.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced in 2020 that they would leave the Royal Family as “senior” members and become financially independent.

It was not until February 2021 that they made the split official.

The Palace released a statement confirming the couple’s long-awaited departure, igniting the debate.

“It is impossible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service while stepping away from the Royal Family’s work,” the statement said.

All honorary military appointments and Royal patronages were taken away from the couple, but they remained “much loved family members.”

Megxit, as their exit was dubbed, set the tone for the remainder of the year.

In what some have dubbed the TV event of 2021, Meghan and Harry gave Oprah Winfrey an exclusive, candid interview.

The couple sparked royal outrage after accusing an unnamed senior member of the Firm of racism and implying that other family members were jealous of Meghan.

They also claimed that Kate was the one who made Meghan cry over bridesmaid dresses during a feud, and that Harry, like his brother and father, felt “trapped within the system.”

They also claimed that the Duchess of Sussex considered suicide while pregnant and that they had been financially cut off following the Brexit vote.

Meghan made her second major television appearance when she joined Ellen DeGeneres on the couch for her self-titled show.

The duchess made a number of shocking revelations, as well as participating in an embarrassing prank in which she pretended to be a cat before drinking milk from a baby bottle.

In other toe-curling clips, she joked about her royal title, told a hot sauce vendor, “mummy wants some heat,” and called Harry her “boo.”

Following in the footsteps of Princess Diana and Prince Andrew, she was one of only a few royals to appear on television.

Just days before the Oprah interview, Meghan was accused of bullying two senior staff members.

The Palace launched an investigation after Jason Knauf, who worked in communications for both the Cambridges and the Sussexes, sent an official email to the Palace in October 2018.

“It’s not my job…,” Meghan is said to have yelled.

