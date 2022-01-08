The Sweet Inspiration Behind Ridge Forrester’s Name: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is a major character on CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge has been the subject of numerous major storylines since the show’s debut in 1987.

As a leading man, the character required a solid and distinctive name.

Ridge’s name came from a place where the creators didn’t have to look far.

In 1986, William J Bell and his wife, Lee Phillip Bell, developed their next CBS soap opera, The Young and the Restless.

The Bold and the Beautiful was born as a result of their imagination.

The show, which premiered in March 1987, follows the lives of the Forrester family and their fashion house.

Ridge, the eldest son of Eric and Stephanie Forrester (John McCook and Susan Flannery), is one prominent Forrester member who receives a lot of attention.

Ridge’s name was inspired by a close friend.

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ think Brooke and Ridge have no chemistry.

Ridge’s name was inspired by Brad Bell’s Lake Geneva pal, according to Robert Waldron’s The Bold and the Beautiful: A Tenth Anniversary Celebration.

“I remember my father telling him, ‘Ridge, I’m going to name a character after you because I love your name.’

But I’m going to hold off until I’m sure it’s a truly unique character,'” the executive told Waldron.

Producers had a lot of fun casting Ridge, The Bold and the Beautiful.

When actor Ronn Moss arrived at his audition, he immediately won over the producers.

“There was something about him that I couldn’t quite put my finger on.”

The ‘x-factor,’ as my father refers to it.

It’s a conundrum.

Brad Bell recalled, “We looked at a lot of great actors, but Ronn had something that you couldn’t quite figure out.”

By portraying the gorgeous Playboy fashion designer, Moss became an instant soap opera sensation.

During the first few seasons of the show, Ridge’s relationships with Caroline Spencer (Joanna Johnson) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) were a major plot point.

Ridge’s personal life is complicated after Caroline’s death by a love triangle with Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Brooke.

Moss stayed on as Ridge for the next 25 years, until he retired in September 2012.

Memory problems caused by a car accident were cited as the reason for the actor’s departure.

Moss couldn’t recall lines from a script and was worried that he wouldn’t be able to keep up…

