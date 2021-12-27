Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Sweetest Moments

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Share Their Sweetest Moments

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Best Moments

Through the Years

From a horror film meet-cute to a married couple with two children, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar have come a long way since their on-screen debut.

The She’s All That actor and Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum met on the set of 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and hit it off right away.

“We just talked about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything,” Prinze told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2020.

After the Los Angeles native expressed an interest in cooking for Gellar, whom he thought was “too skinny” at the time, the two became friends.

“So, at her house, we started doing this weekly barbecue thing,” he explained, “and me and my cousins would come over and cook food for her and her friends.”

“After that, we’d make sure everyone was fed, and that’s how our friendship began.”

The costars’ friendship grew romantic after a botched dinner date in January 2000.

“We were supposed to have dinner with a friend of ours, but she didn’t make her plane, so we went anyway,” the Long Island, New York native told Us in February 2020.

“We’d had a lot of dinners before, but that night was different.

It simply organically morphed into something else.”

After dating for two years, the couple married in an intimate ceremony in Mexico in September 2002.

The lovebirds reunited onscreen the following year in Scooby-Doo, reprising their roles as Fred and Daphne in the 2004 sequel.

The couple’s daughters Charlotte and Rocky were born in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

While the actors have kept their personal lives private throughout their relationship, they have occasionally given fans glimpses into their homes and shared how they’ve managed to stay together for so long.

“Get your voice heard.

That is the secret to achieving success.

“It’s all about being present,” she told Us in January 2019.

“Listening is the most important thing.”

According to the Summer Catch actor, it’s also crucial to be light with one another.

“We still make each other laugh even after all these years.”

We’re also respectful of each other,” he added.

In the video below, see how Prinze and Gellar went from costars to co-stars.

Infosurhoy summarized.

Sweetest Moments in the Lives of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https