The Tales of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin Continue in Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic

The story of Joe Exotic, aka Joe Maldonado-Passage, isn’t done yet. The subject of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, will go under the magnifying glass once again for Investigation Discovery’s Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic.

According to ID, the special is the “definitive sequel” to Tiger King, which spotlighted Joe Exotic, now in prison on charges stemming from a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, another subject of Tiger King. In a press release, ID said Investigating the Stranger World of Joe Exotic “delves into the biggest mystery in true crime today, helmed by the biggest character in the world: Joe Exotic, himself.”

“Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s Tiger King, but the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more,” Henry Schleiff, group president of ID, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, said in a statement. “ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama—featuring a missing husband, a hit man, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered.”

Tiger King touched on the disappearance of Baskin’s husband Don Lewis who has since been declared dead. Joe Exotic peddled theories that Carole fed him to the tigers she has as part of her Big Cat Rescue organization. ID now says it will give viewers the investigation they didn’t see, “revealing the secrets only Joe knows,” with “exclusive footage that has never been shown and the search to answer the one question every person in America is asking themselves right now: although she’s denied it, is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?”

Expect the new ID production to delve into Joe Exotic’s past and touch on Jeff Lowe and Doc Antle as well.

No premiere date for Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic has been announced.