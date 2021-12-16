The teaser trailer for Marvel’s Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur has been released.

The upcoming animated series based on the hit Marvel comic series, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, has been quiet since the cast was announced earlier this year, but now we have an official first look! Series star and executive producer Laurence Fishburne, who voices the iconic Marvel character The Beyonder in the series, introduces the clip, which includes a first look at the new series.

Diamond White (Disney’s The Lion Guard) will play Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) in the new series, and in the first clip, she gives us a taste of the visuals and her singing voice.

Take a look at it below!

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will star Alfre Woodard (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”) as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer (“Sneaky Pete”) as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) as Lunella’s mother, Adria; Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) as Lunella’s father, James Jr.

If the title wasn’t enough to give away what the series is about, the official synopsis reads:

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, based on Marvel’s hit comic books.

After Lunella inadvertently transports Devil Dinosaur to modern-day New York City via a time vortex, the two team up to protect the city’s Lower East Side.”

“As an avid comic book fan, I am thrilled to be involved with ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,'” Fishburne said when the show was first announced in a statement.

“The Disney Channel is the ideal platform for exploring this tiny female African American superhero, and I can’t wait for their audience to enjoy Lunella and Devil Dinosaur’s lighthearted adventures.”

“Lunella may not realize she is the smartest person on the planet, but audiences will quickly realize how cool Moon Girl is,” said Cort Lane, senior vice president of Marvel Animation and Family Entertainment.

“Her adventures with her giant buddy, Devil Dinosaur, are full of wonder and joy, and this historic partnership with Disney Television Animation and Cinema Gypsy Productions proved to be the right formula for bringing them to television.”

