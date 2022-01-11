The ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion,’ according to life coach Dr.

Anything can happen when a group of Teen Momalums gets together.

Simply inquire of Dr.

MTV’s newest reality show, Teen Mom Family Reunion, features Cheyenne Bryant as a life coach and psychology expert.

The show will premiere in January.

11,brings together cast members from the network’s hit Teen Mom franchise for a tropical vacation.

However, these moms and dads aren’t just having fun in the sun.

They will also have the opportunity to discuss parenting challenges, relationship drama, and other topics.

In a phone interview with, Bryant said that this process resulted in some powerful healing moments.

Some members of the Teen Mom Family Reunion cast, which includes original cast members Amber Portwood and Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus as well as Teen Mom 2 stars Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus, have spent more than a decade in the spotlight, with fans following their lives on screen and in the tabloids.

Bryant, on the other hand, came to the table with little knowledge of Teen Mom and no preconceived notions about the show’s cast members.

“I didn’t have a collective narrative… where I would come in with a pre-conceived notion of what I knew or thought of any of the cast members,” she explained.

She explained that not knowing what happened on previous seasons of Teen Mom was a plus.

She explained, “I was able to go on there and build a real organic relationship with who they showed up to be and the authenticity of who they are.”

“Not what I’ve read on blogs, nor what I’ve seen on TV, nor what I’ve seen on the news.”

I was able to get to know each of them on a personal level.”

Her goal was to meet the Teen Mom stars where they are now, not to rehash past drama.

As a result, she was able to provide them with tools to aid them in their healing process.

“You’ll see the progression from the first to the last episode,” she explained.

In a clip from the upcoming season, fans can see what that healing process looks like.