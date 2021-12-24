The theme of Disney’s newest film, Encanto, is explained.

The meaning of Encanto, the theme of Disney’s newest film, is explained.

Encanto, Disney’s latest musical fantasy film, will be available to stream on Disney(plus) on December 24, a month after it premiered in theaters.

So, what exactly is the plot of this new adventure, and what does Encanto imply?

The word Encanto means “charm,” “glamor,” “spell,” “delight,” or “joy” in English.

Encanto, according to Collins Dictionary, means “the pleasing or exciting quality that something or someone has.”

The term can be applied to a variety of things, including people, traditions, and magical spells, all of which are important aspects of the film.

Encanto, like most Disney films, features a star-studded cast, including Wilmer Valderrama, John Leguizamo, and Stephanie Beatriz, who voices Mirabel.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote and composed eight original songs for the film, which features an original score by Germaine Franco.

Encanto will be set in the Colombian mountains and will follow a teenage girl who is struggling to fit in with her family and village.

It tells the story of Mirabel, a 15-year-old girl who lives in an enchanted land where all the children have extraordinary abilities except for herself.

When her family’s magic is threatened, she must rely on her ordinary abilities to save Encanto.

Mirabel will be voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, a Latina actress.

Beatriz said of her role in the film, “I’m Colombian on my father’s side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride.”

“As a Disney kid, I’d watch VHS tapes over and over again, adoring every single magical story that the Disney universe had to offer.”

“I learned from those stories that anything is possible, especially if you believe in magic and the goodness that exists deep within each of us.”

Encanto will be released in theaters on November 24, 2021 in the United States, and will be available on Disney(plus) on December 24.

The film will be released not only in English but also in Spanish across the United States, with over 250 theaters showing the Spanish version.

It appears to be yet another huge hit for Disney, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 91 percent and over 170 critic reviews.

The new animation is also a hit with the audience, with a 93 percent approval rating.

Take a look at the trailer below to see how magical it is.

