The third-largest global opening of all time for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a worldwide success.

Spider-Man: No Way Home earned (dollar)340.8 million internationally in 60 markets, bringing its global total to (dollar)600.8 million.

No Way Home has generated a lot of fan excitement due to rumors of surprise appearances, making it the third-highest global opening of all time and Sony’s biggest opening ever.

Critics have largely praised the film, with Spencer Perry of ComicBook.com giving it a 4-out-of-5-star rating in his review.

As he puts it,

“Spider-Man: No Way Home draws a clear line in the sand for this character, indicating where things might go in the future.

The implication throughout the film is that this massive story must be told in order for things to return to their smaller, friendly-neighborhood scale, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a sequel to this film to be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an intriguing place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more.

If it’s the end, it has the best final shot of any Marvel Studios Spider-Man film.”

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home, the final installment in his MCU Spider-Man trilogy before moving on to the Fantastic Four.

The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned.

Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus are among the returning villains.

With Spider-Man’s identity revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to distinguish his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to discover what it means to be Spider-Man.

Let us know what you think in the comments. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Scores Third-Biggest Global Opening of All Time