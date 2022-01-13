The third murder in the Bay series has been’solved’ by fans who all have the same complaint after the first episode.

The third season of THE Bay introduces a brand new story to the audience, but viewers claim to have already figured out whodunnit.

After only one episode, fans of the hit ITV murder mystery vented their displeasure on Twitter, claiming that the killer was obvious.

When a body is discovered in the bay on her first day on the job, DS Jenn Townsend is thrown into the deep end.

Her investigation leads her into the lives of aspiring young boxer Saif’s bereaved but suspicious family, who are clearly hiding something.

On Twitter, people immediately pointed fingers at Saif’s brother, writing, “We going with Jamal did it?”

It all seemed to add up too quickly, as others noted that Jamal appeared to be older than his apparent age of 16.

“By the look of the 16-year-old Jamal, who looks more like 35, I reckon he did it!” one person wrote.

“Bad casting… how old is Jamal if he’s in the same class as that other lad,” another wrote.

“Has Jamal been held back for like 40 years at school?”

Another perplexed fan wrote, “Jamal is the only boy in high school with a wife, mortgage, and two kids he’s putting through university!”

Others had their own theories, with one claiming that DS Townend’s attractive husband was involved in the gruesome death.

“He’s her husband! He’s the killer!” the person insisted on Twitter after seeing him in the final scene tonight.

Marsha has taken the place of actress Morven Christie, who will not be reprising her role in the ITV crime drama.

Morven, a Scottish actress, left The Bay after two successful seasons, citing no reason for her departure.

“The show’s producers thank Morven for her brilliant contribution to The Bay and wish her all the best in the future,” the show’s producers told ITV.

“While the show’s DNA remains the same, the change of lead presents an exciting opportunity to center the drama on a new character and explore the world of Morecambe from a new perspective.”